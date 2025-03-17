Sign up
Photo 689
Rainbow-red
“Lucifer” crocosmia.
Canton, Illinois, a friends garden last summer.
Red for rainbow, green for St. Patrick’s Day ☘️
17th March 2025
17th Mar 25
0
1
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1002
photos
123
followers
155
following
188% complete
Views
8
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
17th March 2025 11:45am
Tags
red
,
canton
,
rainbow2025
