Rainbow Pink by illinilass
Photo 695

Rainbow Pink

Spindle, a beautiful pink vine or small tree.
Taken October 2024, West Green Gardens, Hartley Witney, Hampshire.
To me it’s unusual to see this brilliant pink colour in the autumn.
Dorothy

@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a bright and pretty flower - hanging like a bunch of grapes !
March 23rd, 2025  
