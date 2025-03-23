Sign up
Previous
Photo 695
Rainbow Pink
Spindle, a beautiful pink vine or small tree.
Taken October 2024, West Green Gardens, Hartley Witney, Hampshire.
To me it’s unusual to see this brilliant pink colour in the autumn.
23rd March 2025
23rd Mar 25
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1014
photos
123
followers
156
following
190% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
27th October 2024 11:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pink
,
spindle
,
rainbow2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a bright and pretty flower - hanging like a bunch of grapes !
March 23rd, 2025
