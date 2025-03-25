Previous
Rainbow orange by illinilass
Photo 697

Rainbow orange

From a friend’s garden 24 April 2024.
Fringed tulip, I believe it is called.
25th March 2025 25th Mar 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
*lynn ace
beautiful, frilly flowers! Your March calendar is wonderful.
March 25th, 2025  
