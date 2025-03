Rainbow Blue

I almost forgot today’s photo…. I’m so excited, my best friend and I are coming to England this September! Her husband passed away in February after a long bout with glioblastoma. She’s ready to travel. We have been to London together before but she wants to get out and see some of the beautiful countryside and places her parents and I have talked about.

Iris photo taken when Mary and I were in Paris together in September 2019 at the Atelier des Lumiers.