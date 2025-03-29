Sign up
Previous
Photo 701
Rainbow- purple
Mediterranean Sea Holly, blooming in Millennium Park, Chicago, Illinois. Taken last June 2024.
29th March 2025
29th Mar 25
3
3
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
purple
,
rainbow2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Oh my so gorgeous
March 29th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful blooms! So different.
March 29th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Terrific capture of these beautiful blossoms.
March 29th, 2025
