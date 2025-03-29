Previous
Rainbow- purple by illinilass
Rainbow- purple

Mediterranean Sea Holly, blooming in Millennium Park, Chicago, Illinois. Taken last June 2024.
Dorothy

@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Oh my so gorgeous
March 29th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful blooms! So different.
March 29th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Terrific capture of these beautiful blossoms.
March 29th, 2025  
