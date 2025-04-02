Previous
First Birthday! 😊 by illinilass
First Birthday! 😊

Ron made my cake today so my sister in law could celebrate with me. We are planning a day out tomorrow. The cake is a Chocolate Chip Ricotta! Delicious and moist.
2nd April 2025 2nd Apr 25

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Looks delicious! Happy Birthday Dorothy- lookin' good!
April 3rd, 2025  
Luis Ochoa
Feliz cumpleaños! Mis mejores deseos para ti.
April 3rd, 2025  
