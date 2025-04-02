Sign up
Photo 705
First Birthday! 😊
Ron made my cake today so my sister in law could celebrate with me. We are planning a day out tomorrow. The cake is a Chocolate Chip Ricotta! Delicious and moist.
2nd April 2025
2nd Apr 25
2
1
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1029
photos
123
followers
154
following
193% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
2nd April 2025 6:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cake
,
birthday
,
first
,
maxine
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Looks delicious! Happy Birthday Dorothy- lookin' good!
April 3rd, 2025
Luis Ochoa
Feliz cumpleaños! Mis mejores deseos para ti.
April 3rd, 2025
