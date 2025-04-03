Previous
Birthday collage by illinilass
Birthday collage

This morning Marsha brought over donuts to start the day off right, received a beautiful bouquet of flowers from my dear great nieces. Ron and I went shopping in Peoria then had a steak dinner….will have another slice of that delicious cake later.
Dorothy

Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful, happy birthday
April 4th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Happy happy birthday, dear Dorothy! 🎉❤️
April 4th, 2025  
Mags ace
Hope it was a good one! Some lovely captures!
April 4th, 2025  
