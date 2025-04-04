Sign up
Previous
Photo 707
Only out today to get the mail.
4th April 2025
4th Apr 25
7
3
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
rain
Beverley
ace
Stunning view of space… beautiful to see
April 4th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
It does look rather wet!
I’m so glad our mail is put through the letterbox & we don’t have to go out of the house to get it.
April 4th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic 😊👍
April 4th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
@carole_sandford
I grew up always having a handy mail box on porches by the door. But it seems that since the ‘70’s newer homes have them at the end of driveways! I did wait till there was a break in the rain ☔️
April 4th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
It does look sad out
April 4th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
From this photo it looks like your letterbox is in the middle of nowhere. I’ve always liked these shelves way the mail is posted through the door in England and wished many times we had that here too. I’m the last villa in a complex of 14 and I have to walk out to the street where our letterboxes are, sometimes I only go once a week.
April 4th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Some days are goods to cuddle up and dream
April 4th, 2025
I grew up always having a handy mail box on porches by the door. But it seems that since the ‘70’s newer homes have them at the end of driveways! I did wait till there was a break in the rain ☔️