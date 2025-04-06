Previous
This quilt was one of my favourites. by illinilass
This quilt was one of my favourites.

This woman had many quilts in the show.
6th April 2025 6th Apr 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia.
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such intricate designs and lovely colours !
April 6th, 2025  
Jo ace
So much detail
April 6th, 2025  
Diane Marie
Such a variety of designs!
April 6th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
So detailed, very clever work.
April 6th, 2025  
