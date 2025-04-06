Sign up
Photo 709
This quilt was one of my favourites.
This woman had many quilts in the show.
6th April 2025
6th Apr 25
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
show
,
quilt
,
2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such intricate designs and lovely colours !
April 6th, 2025
Jo
ace
So much detail
April 6th, 2025
Diane Marie
Such a variety of designs!
April 6th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
So detailed, very clever work.
April 6th, 2025
