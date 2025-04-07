Sign up
Previous
Photo 710
“A different tea cup for every day of the week.”
A bit closer view of the quilt I put on yesterday. I will post another close from this quilt.
7th April 2025
7th Apr 25
4
3
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
5th April 2025 11:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
show
,
quilt
,
canton
Barb
ace
What a delightful, cheery quilt!!
April 7th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful detail… beautifully made.
April 7th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
I love this, it’s fab!
April 7th, 2025
kali
ace
great quilt
April 7th, 2025
