“A different tea cup for every day of the week.” by illinilass
“A different tea cup for every day of the week.”

A bit closer view of the quilt I put on yesterday. I will post another close from this quilt.
7th April 2025 7th Apr 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Barb ace
What a delightful, cheery quilt!!
April 7th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful detail… beautifully made.
April 7th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
I love this, it’s fab!
April 7th, 2025  
kali ace
great quilt
April 7th, 2025  
