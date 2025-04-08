Previous
Here's a different style quilt. by illinilass
Photo 711

Here’s a different style quilt.

This was made with wool and felt. Loved the deep rich winter colours. The texture was so different from a “normal “ cotton one.
8th April 2025

Dorothy

@illinilass
@illinilass
Lesley
Those colours are so rich
April 8th, 2025  
Mags
Beautiful quilt and colors.
April 8th, 2025  
Annie D
it's beautiful
April 8th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd
So beautiful - love the bold design and colours !
April 8th, 2025  
