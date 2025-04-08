Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 711
Here’s a different style quilt.
This was made with wool and felt. Loved the deep rich winter colours. The texture was so different from a “normal “ cotton one.
8th April 2025
8th Apr 25
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1040
photos
124
followers
156
following
194% complete
View this month »
704
705
706
707
708
709
710
711
Latest from all albums
273
708
274
709
52
275
710
711
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
5th April 2025 11:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
show
,
quilt
,
canton
Lesley
ace
Those colours are so rich
April 8th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful quilt and colors.
April 8th, 2025
Annie D
ace
it's beautiful
April 8th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful - love the bold design and colours !
April 8th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close