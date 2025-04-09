Sign up
Previous
Photo 712
Another favourite quilt.
By the same lady who did the Tea and Friendship one. This one was 3D.
9th April 2025
9th Apr 25
2
1
Dorothy
Tags
quilt
,
canton
Judith Johnson
ace
Looks great displayed on the chair
April 9th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Nice 😊👍
April 9th, 2025
