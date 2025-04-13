Sign up
Previous
Photo 716
Tomorrow we fly to Berlin
For a cruise to Prague on the Elbe River. We are all classmates, except for the the lovely young lady in the blue and pink top. She’s two years younger than the rest of us.
13th April 2025
13th Apr 25
3
1
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1047
photos
124
followers
151
following
196% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
13th April 2025 7:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
class
,
of
,
river
,
elbe
,
cruise.
,
66!
Barb
ace
Happy travels!
April 14th, 2025
Babs
ace
How exciting, have a great trip
April 14th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
@bjywamer
@onewing
Thank you so much.☺️
April 14th, 2025
Thank you so much.☺️