Tomorrow we fly to Berlin by illinilass
Photo 716

Tomorrow we fly to Berlin

For a cruise to Prague on the Elbe River. We are all classmates, except for the the lovely young lady in the blue and pink top. She’s two years younger than the rest of us.
13th April 2025 13th Apr 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia.
Barb ace
Happy travels!
April 14th, 2025  
Babs ace
How exciting, have a great trip
April 14th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
@bjywamer @onewing
Thank you so much.☺️
April 14th, 2025  
