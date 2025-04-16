Previous
Reichstags Glass Dome by illinilass
Photo 719

Reichstags Glass Dome

Designed by Sir Norman Foster, a British architect.
The large glass dome at the very top of the Reichstag has a 360° view of the surrounding Berlin cityscape. The main hall (debating chamber) of the parliament below can also be seen from inside the dome, and natural light from above radiates down to the parliament floor. A large sun shield tracks the movement of the sun electronically and blocks direct sunlight which would not only cause large solar gain, but dazzle those below. Construction work was finished in 1999 and the seat of parliament was transferred to the Bundestag in April of that year. The dome is open to visitors by prior registration.
We saw many places today but I’m tired and ready to go to sleep…. It’s been very warm and That takes some getting used to.
Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia.
Carole Sandford ace
This has been re-instated since the wall came down. The original one was damaged in WW2. When we lived there 1986-90 it wasn’t there.
Super capture.
April 16th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
April 16th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome curves
April 16th, 2025  
Mags ace
Super shot!
April 16th, 2025  
