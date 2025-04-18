Sign up
Today in Wittenberg, Germany.
Looking down the Main Street of town on a deserted Good Friday morning. The church in the background is a Lutheran All Saints church where Martin Luther posted his 95 Theses 31 October 1517.
Dorothy
@illinilass
Casablanca 🇬🇧
Oooh iconic!
April 18th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
So impressive
April 18th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
April 18th, 2025
