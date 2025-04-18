Previous
Today in Wittenberg, Germany. by illinilass
Today in Wittenberg, Germany.

Looking down the Main Street of town on a deserted Good Friday morning. The church in the background is a Lutheran All Saints church where Martin Luther posted his 95 Theses 31 October 1517.
18th April 2025 18th Apr 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Oooh iconic!
April 18th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
So impressive
April 18th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
April 18th, 2025  
