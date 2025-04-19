Sign up
Previous
Photo 722
Dresden tonight and tomorrow.
Meissen earlier today.
19th April 2025
19th Apr 25
3
2
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
19th April 2025 8:39pm
Tags
dresden
,
elbe
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful evening
April 19th, 2025
Monica
Beautiful
April 19th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Lovely blue hour shot
April 19th, 2025
