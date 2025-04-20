Sign up
Previous
Photo 723
Happy Easter from Dresden
20th April 2025
20th Apr 25
2
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1057
photos
124
followers
151
following
198% complete
716
717
718
719
720
721
722
723
718
719
279
720
280
721
722
723
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
Taken
20th April 2025 7:55am
Privacy
Public
Tags
easter
,
dresden.
Jo
ace
Lovely Easter shot
April 20th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Happy Easter Dorothy !
April 20th, 2025
