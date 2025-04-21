Previous
On the river Elbe by illinilass
Photo 724

On the river Elbe

Yesterday we sailed from Dresden to Bad Schandau. Though the Saxon Switzerland National Park.
21st April 2025 21st Apr 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
198% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact