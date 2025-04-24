Previous
The Gang by illinilass
Photo 727

The Gang

Our last night in Prague We dined at the Cafe Imperial.
Architectural gem full of Grand Cafe atmosphere attracts its guests since 1914 not only with unique ceramic decorations but wonderful food.
Dorothy

@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Photo Details

Barb ace
Great photo of "the gang"! :-)
April 25th, 2025  
essiesue
What fun. Wonderful friends as well as memories.
April 25th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful place with wonderful friends and good food also. Sounds like a winning event.
April 25th, 2025  
Mags ace
Still looking very happy!
April 25th, 2025  
