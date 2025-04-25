Previous
Home again ….. doing laundry and napping 😴 by illinilass
Home again ….. doing laundry and napping 😴

Not much blooming, wild violets and euonymus/wintercreeper is looking good.
Dorothy

Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Looks like spring, there's nothing better then a nap.
April 25th, 2025  
Mags ace
Lovely captures! Enjoy your nap.
April 25th, 2025  
