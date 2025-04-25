Sign up
Photo 728
Home again ….. doing laundry and napping 😴
Not much blooming, wild violets and euonymus/wintercreeper is looking good.
25th April 2025
25th Apr 25
2
1
Dorothy
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
home
,
again
Christine Sztukowski
Looks like spring, there's nothing better then a nap.
April 25th, 2025
Mags
Lovely captures! Enjoy your nap.
April 25th, 2025
