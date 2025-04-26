Previous
Consultation in Berlin by illinilass
Consultation in Berlin

Mary and I leading the gang through the Tiergarten back to our hotel.
It’s been a day of catching up and will have SIL over for supper tonight. Slept very well last night 😴
26th April 2025 26th Apr 25

Dorothy

Gillian Brown ace
Like the earrings!
April 26th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Looks like quite a serious discussion.
April 26th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Glamorous ladies…
April 26th, 2025  
