Photo 729
Consultation in Berlin
Mary and I leading the gang through the Tiergarten back to our hotel.
It’s been a day of catching up and will have SIL over for supper tonight. Slept very well last night 😴
26th April 2025
26th Apr 25
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
729
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
16th April 2025 5:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
and
,
i
,
mary
,
berlin
Gillian Brown
ace
Like the earrings!
April 26th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Looks like quite a serious discussion.
April 26th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Glamorous ladies…
April 26th, 2025
