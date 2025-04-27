Previous
Selfie by illinilass
Selfie

A lovely day to work outside for awhile. My arthritis just doesn’t like my hands to do the work like they used to!
Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Diane Marie
Cool pic.
April 27th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Brilliant selfie… very creative
April 27th, 2025  
Canada Gem
Very cool!
April 27th, 2025  
