Photo 731
Selfie
A lovely day to work outside for awhile. My arthritis just doesn’t like my hands to do the work like they used to!
27th April 2025
27th Apr 25
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1075
photos
124
followers
152
following
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
27th April 2025 12:45pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
gardening
,
selfie
Diane Marie
Cool pic.
April 27th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Brilliant selfie… very creative
April 27th, 2025
Canada Gem
Very cool!
April 27th, 2025
