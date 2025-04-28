Sign up
Photo 732
Mistletoe along the Elbe
I dont believe I’ve ever seen this must mistletoe on a tree before! Taken on the 21st.
28th April 2025
Dorothy
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
mistletoe
germany
elbe
xbm
Lovely shot.
April 28th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
Gorgeous
April 28th, 2025
Mags
Wow! That tree is laden with it!
April 28th, 2025
Joan Robillard
Nice
April 28th, 2025
