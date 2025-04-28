Previous
Mistletoe along the Elbe by illinilass
Photo 732

Mistletoe along the Elbe

I dont believe I’ve ever seen this must mistletoe on a tree before! Taken on the 21st.
28th April 2025

Dorothy


@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
xbm ace
Lovely shot.
April 28th, 2025  
Gorgeous
Gorgeous
April 28th, 2025  
Mags ace
Wow! That tree is laden with it!
April 28th, 2025  
Nice
Nice
April 28th, 2025  
