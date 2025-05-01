My grandfather’s bed

Augustus Gauges born 1878, died 1973.

As I was dusting this today I thought of several members of my family who have done this before me. I inherited it in 1998 when my mother died. When I moved back to Illinois 8 years ago I had hoped one of my two great nephews might want. They didn’t so my niece and I came up with the idea to use it as my TV stand! I still wonder what will happen when I’m gone.