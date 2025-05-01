Previous
My grandfather’s bed by illinilass
My grandfather’s bed

Augustus Gauges born 1878, died 1973.
As I was dusting this today I thought of several members of my family who have done this before me. I inherited it in 1998 when my mother died. When I moved back to Illinois 8 years ago I had hoped one of my two great nephews might want. They didn’t so my niece and I came up with the idea to use it as my TV stand! I still wonder what will happen when I’m gone.
Rob Z
It's such a wonderful piece of furniture - even without its marvellous history. What a wonderfully long life your grandfather led.
May 1st, 2025  
Diane Marie
How creative.
May 1st, 2025  
Peter Dulis
Lovely
May 1st, 2025  
Dorothy
@robz @diane5812 @pdulis
I’m sorry as I reread this i realised he was born in 1878! But you’re right Rob, he lived a long life.
May 1st, 2025  
