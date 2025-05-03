Previous
Our annual Cardinal baseball game by illinilass
Our annual Cardinal baseball game

Was rained out!!! But we still got to enjoy our friends and the suite for awhile.
Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Renee Salamon ace
Boo, that’s no fun
May 3rd, 2025  
Mags ace
Nice shot of the stadium. Sorry about the weather.
May 3rd, 2025  
