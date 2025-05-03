Sign up
Photo 737
Our annual Cardinal baseball game
Was rained out!!! But we still got to enjoy our friends and the suite for awhile.
3rd May 2025
3rd May 25
2
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1085
photos
125
followers
152
following
201% complete
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
3rd May 2025 12:50pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
baseball
,
rain
Renee Salamon
ace
Boo, that’s no fun
May 3rd, 2025
Mags
ace
Nice shot of the stadium. Sorry about the weather.
May 3rd, 2025
