Guess where I was this morning?

No they no longer used this chart, but I like it because it has character!

Shortly before we left for our river cruise I was having blurry vision! Called for an appointment after we got back. It cleared up whilst on the trip.

Come to find out I had taken allergy meds which I don’t normally do and they dry your eyes causing blurred vision. So a WORD OF CAUTION. I usually don’t have allergies but was sneezing a lot. Hope this may save someone a trip to the eye doctor.