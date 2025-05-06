Previous
Bloomington, Indiana by illinilass
Photo 740

Bloomington, Indiana

Mary and I drove over here for an art exhibition at the University of Indiana, which we will go to tomorrow morning. These sculptures are near our hotel.
6th May 2025 6th May 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
202% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
They are very colorful and bring some warmth to the grey environment
May 7th, 2025  
Mags ace
Neat and colorful artworks!
May 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact