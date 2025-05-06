Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 740
Bloomington, Indiana
Mary and I drove over here for an art exhibition at the University of Indiana, which we will go to tomorrow morning. These sculptures are near our hotel.
6th May 2025
6th May 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1090
photos
125
followers
152
following
202% complete
View this month »
733
734
735
736
737
738
739
740
Latest from all albums
736
289
737
738
739
290
291
740
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
6th May 2025 7:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
indiana
,
bloomington
,
sculptures.
Corinne C
ace
They are very colorful and bring some warmth to the grey environment
May 7th, 2025
Mags
ace
Neat and colorful artworks!
May 7th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close