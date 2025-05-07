Previous
VE Day, Trafalgar Square by illinilass
Photo 741

VE Day, Trafalgar Square

A reason to celebrate and a reason to remember.
7th May 2025 7th May 25

Dorothy

@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Looks like millions of people. It was supposed to be the war to end all wars. I wish that was true.
May 7th, 2025  
