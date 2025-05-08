Blanche’s Haystack

In the spring of 1893, Hoschedé-Monet and Monet painted the haystacks in the meadow just south of the family property in Giverny, which would soon be the site of the water lily pond and surrounding gardens.

While Monet's version positions the large haystack at center, in front of a dense row of curved, leaning trees and other haystacks in the distance, Hoschedé-Monet moved her easel to show the haystack from the side, so that the same line of trees in Monet's painting runs diagonally on the right in her picture. Placed off-center to the left, her monumental haystack stands isolated in a simplified composition, balanced by the open square of blue sky in the top right corner.

I actually preferred her angle to Claude’s.

