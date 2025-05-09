Blanche Hoschede-Monet, earliest known painting.

Painted at 13 years old.

Four Sunflowers in a Vase (Quatre tournesols dans un vase), 1878

Oil on canvas

Private collection, France

Painted just as the Hoschedé and Monet families merged in 1878 when Hoschedé-Monet was thirteen years old, this is believed to be her earliest known painting. Perhaps better understood as an artifact of childhood rather than a mature work, Four Sunflowers in a Vase is nevertheless an indication of her early artistic interests. The unusually sized canvas and Hoschedé-Monet's close perspective in rendering the flowers—so that they appear flat against the surface, the petals cropped and spreading beyond the limits of the canvas-lends a decorative, all-over effect that was also employed in her later floral paintings, on view nearby.