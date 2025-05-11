Previous
Mother’s Day by illinilass
Photo 745

Mother’s Day

My sister in law Maxine, 97. Her 3 children, Becky, next to me
Jerry, wife Jan
Don, in green shirt, Sally his wife.
Maybelle, Maxine’s favourite grand dog.
11th May 2025 11th May 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
204% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Super family portrait
May 11th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely family portrait.
May 11th, 2025  
Barb ace
Beautiful family photo! Happy Mother's Day, Dorothy!
May 11th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Wonderful family photo!
May 11th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful family portrait, happy mothers day
May 11th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice group shot
May 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact