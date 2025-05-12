Sign up
Previous
Photo 746
MG and Lamborghini
I was lazy today, didn’t get out so these were at the Air show on Saturday. Many cars and planes had left by the time we arrived.
Jerzy, here’s the Lamborghini I saw. You had a better close up.
12th May 2025
12th May 25
2
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1105
photos
126
followers
151
following
204% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
and
,
collage
,
mg
,
lamborghini
Babs
ace
Definitely someone's pride and joy. As I get older, I find it difficult to get into cars with seats that are near to the ground ha ha.
May 13th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
@onewing
Oh I know what you mean!!! 😪
May 13th, 2025
