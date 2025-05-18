Sign up
Previous
Photo 752
Dessert
Last night to a friend’s home for dinner. She had fixed a delicious “fruit pizza” for dessert.
18th May 2025
18th May 25
9
4
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
9
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
17th May 2025 5:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
dessert
Diana
ace
That sure looks delicious, lovely shot.
May 18th, 2025
John Falconer
ace
Fruit pizza. What a fabulous idea. Great shot.
May 18th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Looks delicious
May 18th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
So yummy
May 18th, 2025
Joyce Ann 🐶
ace
looks yummy!
May 18th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
Now that looks delicious
May 18th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Very moreish
May 18th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
yum
May 18th, 2025
Paul J
ace
Looks delicious
May 18th, 2025
