Lamps on the Monroe St. Bridge

These lamps caught my eye last week.

“MONROE STREET BRIDGE OPENED IN DRIVING STORM,” read the headline in the February 23, 1919 edition of the Chicago Daily Tribune. The article summarized the dedication ceremonies held the day before. Street cars took the dignitaries from city hall to the bridge in a “driving snowstorm.” As part of the celebration, Mayor Thompson was made an honorary member of the bridge operator's local union 102, after which he operated the bridge.