Previous
Photo 754
Trip to the library
This morning.
20th May 2025
20th May 25
3
1
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1120
photos
125
followers
153
following
206% complete
747
748
749
750
751
752
753
754
750
301
751
752
302
753
303
754
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
365
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
20th May 2025 11:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
library
,
canton
,
parlin-ingersoll
Jo
ace
What a lovely memorial
May 20th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a delightful memorial !
May 20th, 2025
haskar
ace
Lovely sculpture.
May 20th, 2025
