Photo 755
Here’s what’s blooming in my garden
Mealy sage and Lady’s mantle.
Soon my peonies. It was a nice cool cloudy day so I did some cleaning and planting annuals.
21st May 2025
21st May 25
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
13
6
1
365
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
21st May 2025 12:14pm
flower
garden
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Looks lush and lovely
May 21st, 2025
Gillian Brown
ace
Looks lovely.
May 21st, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
May 21st, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Your garden is beautiful.
May 21st, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Your garden is awesome
May 21st, 2025
Mags
ace
Oh how lovely!
May 21st, 2025
