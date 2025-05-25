Previous
Peony by illinilass
Peony

To a friends for lunch today, she had some gorgeous peonies. This one had a lovely scent.
25th May 2025 25th May 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Peter Dulis ace
Sweet
May 26th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful flower and capture. It is such a pretty flower with that crinkly center.
May 26th, 2025  
