Previous
Photo 759
Peony
To a friends for lunch today, she had some gorgeous peonies. This one had a lovely scent.
25th May 2025
25th May 25
2
1
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1129
photos
125
followers
153
following
207% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
25th May 2025 1:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
peony
Peter Dulis
ace
Sweet
May 26th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful flower and capture. It is such a pretty flower with that crinkly center.
May 26th, 2025
