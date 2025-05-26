Sign up
Previous
Photo 760
My ceiling fan in the sunroom.
I’m sitting here waiting to make a FaceTime call and saw this reflected on the screen.
26th May 2025
26th May 25
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
fan
,
ceiling
Diane Marie
Fancy!
May 26th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
May 27th, 2025
