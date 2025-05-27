Sign up
Previous
Photo 761
My friend has lovely yellow iris.
But they need to be staked. She has been on chemotherapy until recently and is recovering well.
27th May 2025
27th May 25
6
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
yellow
,
iris
Beverley
ace
Iris are soo élégante
May 27th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
@beverley365
Yes they are. Even on the ground.
May 27th, 2025
KV
ace
Beautiful.
May 27th, 2025
Mags
ace
What lovely color!
May 27th, 2025
bkb in the city
ace
Beautiful
May 27th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
May 27th, 2025
Yes they are. Even on the ground.