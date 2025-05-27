Previous
My friend has lovely yellow iris. by illinilass
My friend has lovely yellow iris.

But they need to be staked. She has been on chemotherapy until recently and is recovering well.
Dorothy

@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Beverley ace
Iris are soo élégante
May 27th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
@beverley365
Yes they are. Even on the ground.
May 27th, 2025  
KV ace
Beautiful.
May 27th, 2025  
Mags ace
What lovely color!
May 27th, 2025  
bkb in the city ace
Beautiful
May 27th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
May 27th, 2025  
