Previous
A recent gift by illinilass
Photo 762

A recent gift

That my nephew Jerry made.
28th May 2025 28th May 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
208% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jo ace
Such a practical and pretty gift
May 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact