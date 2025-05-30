Sign up
Previous
Photo 764
Like the patterns and slight curve.
Lunch at Olive Garden today.
30th May 2025
30th May 25
4
1
Dorothy
@illinilass
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
30th May 2025 1:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
patterns
Annie-Sue
the shadows deceive!
May 30th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
Awesome
May 30th, 2025
Diane Marie
I love a good shadow picture!
May 30th, 2025
Diane Marie
Most people don't notice things like this.
May 30th, 2025
