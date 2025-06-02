Sign up
Photo 767
May words. Bushy
A large bushy rose at our local library.
2nd June 2025
2nd Jun 25
3
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1140
photos
126
followers
153
following
760
761
762
763
764
765
766
767
762
763
306
764
307
765
766
767
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
2nd June 2025 11:39am
Tags
library
,
rose
,
may25words
eDorre
ace
So pretty
June 3rd, 2025
Diana
ace
How beautiful it is, I also like the way you composed it with that lovely sculpture.
June 3rd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty
June 3rd, 2025
