Previous
Photo 769
The 3 Amigos
Friends since high school.
“Missy, Judy Mary”.
Missy is my aka! Long story!
Judy flew in Sunday an we came down to Mary’s till Friday. It’s like old times! Judy lives in Arizona so we don’t see her very often.
4th June 2025
4th Jun 25
4
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
3rd June 2025 7:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
friends
,
mary
,
missy
,
judy
Beverley
ace
So wonderful to share time with friends. Priceless. Have the best times…
June 4th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Delightful
June 4th, 2025
Maxine Lathbury
ace
Wonderful...have fun
June 4th, 2025
Sue Cooper
ace
That's a really lovely photo of the three of you.
June 4th, 2025
