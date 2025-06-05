Previous
A charming garden scene. by illinilass
A charming garden scene.

We had lunch at Josephine’s in Godfrey, Illinois yesterday. They have great food, shopping and landscaping.
Dorothy

@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely garden
June 5th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Gorgeous capture… lovely to have best friends with you. Have fun 🤩
June 5th, 2025  
Barb ace
Lovely, lush-looking setting!
June 5th, 2025  
