Previous
Photo 770
A charming garden scene.
We had lunch at Josephine’s in Godfrey, Illinois yesterday. They have great food, shopping and landscaping.
5th June 2025
5th Jun 25
3
1
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
lunch
,
mary
,
judy
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely garden
June 5th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous capture… lovely to have best friends with you. Have fun 🤩
June 5th, 2025
Barb
ace
Lovely, lush-looking setting!
June 5th, 2025
