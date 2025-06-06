Previous
Next
Maple by illinilass
Photo 771

Maple

Filler for 6 June, taken 2 years ago on this date.
6th June 2025 6th Jun 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
212% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Love the leaf shapes and tones of green.
June 11th, 2025  
GaryW
Pretty color!
June 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact