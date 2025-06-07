Previous
Espaliered apples. by illinilass
Photo 771

Espaliered apples.

We stopped by a local orchard to see if they had honey. I took a look at the orchard where we will buy our apples this autumn.
7th June 2025 7th Jun 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Beverley ace
Oh, very beautiful…
June 7th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
Lovely shot - and they are so well organized.
June 7th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful captures.
June 7th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely shot!
June 7th, 2025  
Marj ace
Visually striking image.
June 7th, 2025  
Diane Marie
Apple orchards are so fun with the grandkids.
June 7th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Well captured and presented
June 7th, 2025  
