Photo 771
Espaliered apples.
We stopped by a local orchard to see if they had honey. I took a look at the orchard where we will buy our apples this autumn.
7th June 2025
7th Jun 25
Dorothy
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia.
Tags
apple
collage.
Beverley
Oh, very beautiful…
June 7th, 2025
Rob Z
Lovely shot - and they are so well organized.
June 7th, 2025
Mags
Beautiful captures.
June 7th, 2025
Carole Sandford
Lovely shot!
June 7th, 2025
Marj
Visually striking image.
June 7th, 2025
Diane Marie
Apple orchards are so fun with the grandkids.
June 7th, 2025
Judith Johnson
Well captured and presented
June 7th, 2025
