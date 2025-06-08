Previous
Art On Main by illinilass
Photo 772

Art On Main

This weekend was the annual art fair here in Canton. The lady in the photo is the one who painted this canvas for advertising.
8th June 2025 8th Jun 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
211% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact