Wool art by illinilass
Photo 773

Wool art

At the art fair yesterday a lady had this beautiful stain glass window made from felted wool. She had many beautiful pieces.
9th June 2025 9th Jun 25

Dorothy

Babs ace
What a beautiful artwork
June 10th, 2025  
*lynn ace
so beautiful ... looks like that would be quite a job!
June 10th, 2025  
