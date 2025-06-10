Sign up
Previous
Photo 774
Another wool felt picture.
I didn’t think to get a card with her name.
10th June 2025
10th Jun 25
1
2
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
8th June 2025 1:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fair
,
picture
,
art
,
felt
,
wool
,
canton
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
That's so beautiful
June 10th, 2025
