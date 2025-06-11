Previous
Our friends Mary and Terry by illinilass
Our friends Mary and Terry

Over for the day. They were also on our river cruise in April. They live about 1 1/2 hour from us. The photo was taken at their 50th wedding anniversary last year.
11th June 2025 11th Jun 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Photo Details

eDorre ace
What great smiles! Lovely portrait
June 12th, 2025  
